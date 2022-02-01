No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Updated I-T Returns Can Be Filed Within 2 Years

To provide a level playing field between cooperative societies and companies, the Union Budget has announced a reduction in the Alternate Minimum Tax rate for cooperative societies and brought it down to 15 percent, the same as is paid by companies.

The surcharge on cooperative societies has been reduced from 12 percent to 7 percent for those having total income of more than Rs 1 crore and up to Rs 10 crore.

While announcing the move, Sitharaman commented, "This would help in enhancing the income of cooperative societies and its members who are mostly from rural and farming communities."