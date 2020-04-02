Naik Cites Ayurveda Doctor’s Claim of ‘Curing’ Prince Charles
Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik on Thursday, 2 April, said that an ayurvedic practitioner from Bengaluru had claimed that his formulation cured Prince Charles of Britain of coronavirus infection.
Prince Charles had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was self-isolating, the British royal's office had said on 25 March.
"This is just one example of how Ayurveda and homeopathic medicines can help treat diseases like coronavirus," Naik said.
"We are not insisting that the medicines should be prescribed before validating them scientifically. That is why we are always terming it as preventive medicine. There are no side effects of this medicine," Naik said.
There are many people who have used homeopathic medicines as a preventive cure for coronavirus, he claimed.
His ministry had urged the Union government that benefits of Ayurveda and homeopathy be used for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, he added.
"We were successful in convincing the Centre, as a result of which a task force has been formed," he said without further elaborating.
