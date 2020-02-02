Another Firing at Jamia, SHO Says Will Find Culprits in 2 Hours

Two unidentified persons opened fire at Gate No 5 of the Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday, 2 February night, the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) said.

Police said they were verifying the JCC's claims.

A statement issued by the committee, a group comprising students and alumni of the university formed to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, said the attackers were on a red scooty.

“No one was injured in the attack. One of the miscreants was wearing a red jacket,” the statement said.