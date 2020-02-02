Another Firing at Jamia, SHO Says Will Find Culprits in 2 Hours
Two unidentified persons opened fire at Gate No 5 of the Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday, 2 February night, the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) said.
Police said they were verifying the JCC's claims.
A statement issued by the committee, a group comprising students and alumni of the university formed to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, said the attackers were on a red scooty.
“No one was injured in the attack. One of the miscreants was wearing a red jacket,” the statement said.
"We heard the gunshot. That is when we stepped out to see and the two men left on a scooty," a student said.
"We have taken down the vehicle number and called police," he added.
The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said the SHO (Station house officer) is present at the spot, waiting for confirmation and details, reports ANI.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )