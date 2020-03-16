Filthy Sinks, Reckless Staff: Twitter on COVID-19 Isolation Wards

While a 45-year-old businessman from Delhi's Mayur Vihar who has fully recovered from the infection and thus been discharged from Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital said his quarantine was "nothing less than a luxury hotel", accounts of unhygienic facilities in other parts of the country have cropped up on social media.

A Twitter user Navya Dua on Monday, 16 March, to highlight the abysmal condition of a quarantine facility in Dwarka, posted an account where she says she landed at Delhi Airport on 16 March from Spain, after which she was subjected to the 14-day quarantine at a government facility in Dwarka’s police training school.

Attaching a video of the facility, Dua says, “I won’t say anything I just give some videos of our *sanitized* accommodation.”