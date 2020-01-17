‘Unending Love for Amazon’: RSS Economic Wing Targets Amitabh Kant

The small and medium businesses have been up against Bezos ever since he landed in Delhi on Tuesday, claiming Amazon's expansion in India will mean the death of domestic business. SJM has been spearheading the opposition to Amazon for some time now.

On Wednesday, Bezos announced an investment of USD 1 billion in small and medium businesses in India. He also announced that the e-commerce major, through its global footprint, will help SMBs export products worth USD 10 billion by 2025.

The Amazon CEO's India visit comes at a crucial time as the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has ordered an inquiry into the business practices of e-commerce majors Amazon and Flipkart.

Traders have staged protests across India against Bezos' visit under the aegis of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). CAIT has been protesting for the past few months against what it calls "deep" discounts offered by the e-commerce platforms.