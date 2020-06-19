An under-constructed over-bridge collapsed at NH-91 in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah on Friday, 19 June, ANI reported.At least 2 people have been reported dead and many are feared trapped. According to The Times of India, the mammoth slab came crashing on a pick-up truck at a busy highway of NH-91 at 7.30 pm near Chachena village of Malawan police limitsRescue operations are underway. More details are awaited.(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)(With inputs from ANI and TOI.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.