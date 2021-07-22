Unconstitutional Attack on Press: Editors Guild on the Pegasus Project

As the Pegasus Project continues to reveal the extent of possible surveillance on Indian citizens, the Editors Guild of India (EGI) in a statement released on Wednesday, 21 July, expressed its shock over media reports on “the widespread surveillance, allegedly mounted by government agencies, on journalists, civil society activists, businessmen and politicians, using a hacking software known as Pegasus, created and developed by the Israeli company NSO".

A report published by an Indian online news portal on Sunday, 18 July, revealed that Israel-made spyware Pegasus was believed to have been used to snoop on at least 300 Indian phone numbers, including those of over 40 senior journalists, opposition leaders, government officials and rights activists.

The leaked list of names was provided to The Wire and 15 other international news organisations by France-based media non-profit, Forbidden Stories, and Amnesty International, as part of a collaborative investigation called the 'Pegasus Project'.