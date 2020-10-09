Naresh Tyagi, Uncle of a BJP MLA, Shot Dead in Ghaziabad

Naresh Tyagi, maternal uncle of BJP MLA Ajit Pal Tyagi, was short dead while he was out on his morning walk in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. He was a contractor by profession.

According to the police, two people on a scooter, carried out this incident. After the incident, the attackers fled from the spot.

SSP Kalanidi Naithani has informed that the deceased was on his way back home from the park, where he had gone for a walk.