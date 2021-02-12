Unable To Pay Fee, 15-Yr-Old Student Dies by Suicide in Hyderabad

(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)

Unable to pay fee demanded by a private school in Hyderabad, a 15-year-old Class 10 student, U Yashaswini allegedly died by suicide on Friday, 12 February.

The Quint has learnt that the deceased child was a student of Ravindra Bharati School, Neredmet, Hyderabad.

The school authorities were pressurising the student to pay a sum of Rs 3,000, which her parents, who were daily wage labourers, were not able to cough up.