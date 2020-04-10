Unable to Find Source of Infection For 23 Cases: TN Chief Secy

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has not been able to directly establish the source of infection for 23 COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu so far, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam said on Friday, 10 April.

The chief secretary’s comments come a day after Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami said that there is a possibility of the state going into Stage 3 of the COVID-19 spread - community transmission.

Meanwhile, 77 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the state on Friday, of which 70 are linked to a single source event, directly or indirectly. This puts the total number of cases in Tamil Nadu at 911.

A patient who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Thoothukudi died on Friday, taking the death toll to nine. As of Friday, 44 patients have been discharged on recovery in Tamil Nadu.

The press meet was a departure from the usual one addressed by Health Secretary Beela Rajesh.