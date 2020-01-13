Dalits Not Treated As Indians, Deport Us: Una Victim to President

He also said, "Anandiben Patel, who was the then CM of Gujarat and is now the Uttar Pradesh governor had visited us in 2016 and had promised jobs. She had said she will visit us again in a month. But neither did she come nor did she give us any jobs."

The Sarvaiyas, who belong to the Dalit community, were assaulted on video, for skinning a dead cow.

The plea, written by Vashram on behalf of his brothers, was sent to Una prant office of the Gir-Somnath district on 7 January.

Vashram had previously written another letter to the President in 2018 seeking permission for mercy killing.

If their plea is not considered this time, Vashram said he and his brothers will immolate themselves outside Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.