Ukraine: Indian Embassy in Kyiv To Resume Operation on 17 May
On 13 March, the embassy relocated to Warsaw in Poland after most Indians were evacuated from Ukraine.
The Indian embassy in Kyiv, which was closed soon after Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February, will reopen on 17 May, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday, 12 May.
The embassy had to be shut down after Russian shelling intensified after the invasion.
On 13 March, the embassy relocated to Warsaw in Poland after most Indians were evacuated from Ukraine.
“The Indian Embassy in Ukraine, which was temporarily operating out of Warsaw (Poland), would be resuming its operation in Kyiv with effect from 17 May,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.
The Background
"In view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in the western parts of the country, it has been decided that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine will be temporarily relocated to Poland," the MEA had stated earlier.
The decision was taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review India's security preparedness and the prevailing global scenario in the context of the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Russia had commenced its military operation in Ukraine in the last week of February this year, leading to a humanitarian crisis and large-scale killing of Ukrainians.
Under operation Ganga launched by India to evacuate its students from the war-torn country, the safe return of around 22,500 Indian nationals was recorded.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.