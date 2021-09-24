Indian Govt Condemns 'Abuse' Aimed At PM Modi in UK Parliament Debate on Kashmir

"As on previous occasions, the High Commission of India reiterates that any assertion made in any forum on a subject related to an integral part of India needs to be duly substantiated with authentic verifiable facts," the minister added.

The debate was initially scheduled for March 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic lockdown.

Labour MP Barry Gardiner said, "Over the years, Pakistan has harboured Taliban leaders and the ISI, their security services, provided other forms of support to them and other terrorist organisations."

Conservative Party MP Theresa Villiers said India was fully capable of investigating alleged human rights.

"As a democracy where religious minorities have full constitutional protections and which places great value on the respect for the rule of law, I believe that India's courts and institutions are well capable of properly investigating alleged human rights abuses," said Villiers.

Meanwhile, Amanda Milling, the Minister for Asia in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, on Thursday responded to the debate by saying it is not for the UK to come up with a solution to the bilateral Kashmir issue.

"The government takes the situation in Kashmir very seriously, but it's for India and Pakistan to find a lasting political solution, taking into account the wishes of the Kashmiri people. It's not for the UK to prescribe a solution or to act as a mediator," said Milling.

(With inputs from PTI)