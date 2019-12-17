Police Action in Jamia Like Jallianwala Bagh Massacre: Uddhav

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, 17 December, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray equated the Jamia Millia Islamia violence to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

"Student power is like a bomb which should not be ignited. So we request the central government to not do what they are doing with students," he also said.

In 1919, during British occupation, hundreds of unarmed people gathered at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar, and were killed in a brutal massacre on the command of General Reginald Dyer. The massacre has gone down as a turning point in Indian history.