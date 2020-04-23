UAPA Against Students is Crackdown on Dissent: Amnesty India

Kumar cited some other cases where the UAPA is being used in an allegedly similar manner.

These included the charges against Kashmiri photojournalist Masrat Zahra, who was booked under UAPA last week and the arrests of human rights activists Anand Teltumbde and Gautam Navlakha, who were accused in the Elgar Parishad/Bhima Koregaon case along with other activists and lawyers.