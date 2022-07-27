In Video, Umar Khalid Seen Meeting Kin, Friends During Appearance in Delhi Court
In the video, Khalid is seen meeting his sister, brother-in-law, nephew and friends before being taken away by cops.
Incarcerated activist and former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid was seen meeting his family while being produced in Delhi's Karkardooma court on Tuesday, 26 July.
In a video, Khalid can be seen meeting his sister, brother-in-law, nephew, and friends before being taken away by the police.
Khalid was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and arrested in September 2020 for being an alleged conspirator in the Northeast Delhi riots.
In March this year, the Karkardooma Court had denied bail to the activist in the larger conspiracy case. The verdict was challenged by Khalid in April.
Earlier, the Delhi High Court had said that a speech given by Khalid in 2020 in Maharashtra's Amravati, which formed a part of the charge sheet against him in the Delhi riots case, was in bad taste, but was not a terrorist activity.
Referring to the Amravati speech given by Khalid in February, 2020, a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar had said:
"Speech in bad taste does not make it a terrorist activity. We understand that extremely well. If the case of the prosecution is premised on how offensive the speech was, that by itself will not constitute an offence. We will give them (prosecution) an opportunity. Offensive and distasteful it was."
In April, however, the same court had termed the Amravati speech as "offensive, obnoxious and hateful."
