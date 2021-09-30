UAPA Accused Atiq-ur Rehman To Be Taken to AIIMS: Report

Rehman's lawyer has told the court that he had a severe cardiac ailment and was under treatment at AIIMS in New Delhi for several years.



"A month before he was arrested in October 2020, he was told to get a Bentall procedure to replace the aortic valve from the doctor in AIIMS. Which is why we moved a plea to get him interim bail for 60 days, so he could get surgery in AIIMS," Mateen explains.

Explaining what happens to Rehman when he falls sick, Mateen said, "He gets anxious, he is unable to breathe, and his hands and legs begin to shiver. He sweats profusely and is unable to talk. We have taken him to hospitals in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Aligarh, and to AIIMS in Delhi," he said.



(With inputs from TOI.)