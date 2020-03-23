A Two-Year-Old Among Two Fresh Coronavirus Cases in Punjab
Two more people, including a two-year-old child, were tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 23, an official said on Monday, 23 March.
The child is the grandson of the Germany-returned Nawanshahr man who died of cardiac arrest last Wednesday, Civil Surgeon Rajinder Prasad Bhatia said. The 70-year-old man, who had returned from Germany through Italy on 7 March, had died before the arrival of his report, in which he was tested positive for the disease.
With the detection of his grandson as a COVID-19 patient, now 11 of his family members are infected with the virus.
The other patient, an 80-year-old woman, is the landowner of a friend of the Chandigarh's first Coronavirus patient, an official said.
A 23-year-old woman who had recently returned from London was tested positive for the disease last week after which her 27-year-old friend was also confirmed to be a case of coronavirus.
In Punjab, there are 15 confirmed coronavirus cases in Nawanshahr, five in Mohali, two in Amritsar and one in Hoshiarpur. As of now, 251 samples have been tested, of which 183 were declared negative while reports of the rest 45 are awaited.
Close contacts of all confirmed cases have been quarantined and surveillance, as per a medical bulletin. The Punjab government on Monday, 23 March, clamped a curfew to fight coronavirus, making it the first state to take the drastic measure after finding that many people were ignoring the state-wide lockdown ordered by it.
