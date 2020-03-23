A Two-Year-Old Among Two Fresh Coronavirus Cases in Punjab

Two more people, including a two-year-old child, were tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 23, an official said on Monday, 23 March.

The child is the grandson of the Germany-returned Nawanshahr man who died of cardiac arrest last Wednesday, Civil Surgeon Rajinder Prasad Bhatia said. The 70-year-old man, who had returned from Germany through Italy on 7 March, had died before the arrival of his report, in which he was tested positive for the disease.

With the detection of his grandson as a COVID-19 patient, now 11 of his family members are infected with the virus.