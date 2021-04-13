2 PILs Filed in HC for Judicial Probe Into Cooch Behar CISF Firing

Two Public Interest Litigations (PIL) were filed before the Calcutta High Court on Monday, 12 April, praying for a judicial inquiry into the CISF firing case, which led to the death of four persons.

Four people were killed in a firing by central forces on Saturday, 10 April, as voting was underway in polling station 126 of the Sitalkuchi Assembly constituency in West Bengal's Cooch Behar, the Election Commission said that the CISF had to fire in order to save lives of voters who came to vote.

One of the petitions requested that the court should give an order to ensure that the CISF company, whose personnel has opened fire in Sitalkuchi, be kept off election duty in West Bengal.

The petitioners – an advocate at Calcutta High Court and a school teacher – also demanded adequate monetary compensation to the families of those who were killed in the firing.