Two Pak Nationals Repatriated After Completing Sentence in India

India, on Tuesday, 14 January, repatriated two Pakistani nationals, after they have served their sentences and handed them over to Pakistani authorities at the Attari-Wagah border.

Following are the two Pakistani nationals who were locked up in Indian jails:

Mr. Sajjad Haider s/o Muhammad Ali

Mr. Mubashar Bilal s/o Muhammad Akbar

Haider and Bilal were handed over to Pakistani authorities at the border in presence of an official of the High Commission.