With 2 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 7 Infected So Far in Mumbai’s Dharavi

Dr Baliga Nagar was sealed off by the BMC about a week ago when the first case was reported. At least 380 flats are a part of the containment zone in the area.

Other cases recorded in Dharavi, are that of a 35-year-old doctor who is undergoing treatment, a 48-year-old man from the Mukund Nagar slum. A 21-year-old lab technician was also found COVID-19 positive and also a municipal sweeper who is a resident of Worli but was posted in Dharavi when he tested positive.