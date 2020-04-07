With 2 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 7 Infected So Far in Mumbai’s Dharavi
Two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai’s Dharavi, taking the total number of cases recorded in the area to seven. Both the new cases have emerged from Dr Baliga Nagar in Dharavi, where the first COVID-19 case was recorded. The first patient from this area, a 56-year-old garment shop owner, died on 1 April.
Dr Baliga Nagar was sealed off by the BMC about a week ago when the first case was reported. At least 380 flats are a part of the containment zone in the area.
Other cases recorded in Dharavi, are that of a 35-year-old doctor who is undergoing treatment, a 48-year-old man from the Mukund Nagar slum. A 21-year-old lab technician was also found COVID-19 positive and also a municipal sweeper who is a resident of Worli but was posted in Dharavi when he tested positive.
The first patient from Dharavi, the 56-year-old who died, was found to have interacted with members of Tablighi Jamaat who had attended the Delhi meeting. At least 10 people from the Jamaat had allegedly visited the businessman’s residence in March. From there, the group had allegedly left for Kerala.
The Mumbai police has been working on tracing these individuals to find out their status.
