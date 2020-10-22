Mumbai Police Names Two More Channels in TRP Scam Probe: Report

Mumbai Police’s crime branch on Wednesday, 21 October, stated that names of two more TV channels have surfaced during the investigation of television rating points (TRP) fraud, the Hindustan Times reported.

According to a report by PTI, one is a news channel, while the other one is an entertainment channel.

During the investigation, the involvement of these two channels came to the fore.

“While investigating the fake TRP racket, the police have added fresh sections of IPC, including 174, 179, 201, 204,” PTI reported.

The Quint had earlier reported that the Mumbai police is probing other TV channels in the case.