Karnataka: Two Men Tortured, Killed in Tumakuru District, No Arrests Yet

Two men were tortured and killed in Karnataka’s Paddanahalli village in Tumakuru district on Thursday, 21 April.

The two men – Girish Mudalagiriappa and Nandisha – were allegedly killed when one of the them was trying to steal water pumps from the farms. Girish Mudalagiriappa, aged 30, belonged to the Dalit community while Nandisha belonged to the Adivasi community.

As of now 12 persons have been detained, out of which three belong to the Adivasi community.

Rahulkumar Shahapurwad, a senior police officer from Tumkuru, said, "We have got clues about the accused persons... we will soon nab them... A special team led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police is working on this," reported NDTV.