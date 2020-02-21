Student, Cashier Killed in Separate Incidents in Lucknow

An engineering student and a worker at a pan masala agency were killed in separate incidents in Lucknow on Thursday, 20 February, police said.

In the first incident, Subhash who was entrusted with counting cash at a pan masala agency in Chowk area was shot at by four masked men, reported PTI.

“The worker was rushed to the Trauma Centre of King George's Medical University where he died during treatment,” the police said.

The bike-borne assailants fled the spot with a money bag, which Subhash had in possession, at the time he was shot at by them.

However, the exact amount could not be ascertained immediately, police further said.

In the other incident in Gomti Nagar, some persons stabbed BTech student Prashant Singh at Alaknanda apartment gate

The student was in the apartment premises to meet a friend, when a group of 10 to 12 men stabbed him in the chest, reported news channel NDTV.