Delhi Court Convicts Two Men For Raping 5-Year-Old in East Delhi
A Delhi court on Saturday, 18 January, convicted two men for raping a five-year-old girl in east Delhi in 2013.
Additional Sessions Judge Naresh Kumar Malhotra convicted Manoj Shah and Pradeep Kumar in the case, and said the child, who was just five-years-old at the time, experienced exceptional depravity and extreme brutality.
“In our society, minor girls are worshipped as goddesses,” the court added.
While coming out of the court after the hearing, one of the two convicts in the case attacked journalists and tried to snatch their mobile phones, reported ANI.
‘Happy We Got Justice After 6 Years’: Girl’s Father
Responding to the verdict, the father of the 5-year-old girl said, “Though the trial should have been completed in two years, we are happy we got justice after six years.”
Shah and Kumar had raped the girl at Gandhi Nagar area and shoved objects in her private parts on 15 April 2013.
They had fled after committing the crime, leaving the victim at Manoj's room, believing her to be dead, according to PTI. The child was rescued 40 hours later on 17 April 2013.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
