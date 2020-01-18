Delhi Court Convicts Two Men For Raping 5-Year-Old in East Delhi

Responding to the verdict, the father of the 5-year-old girl said, “Though the trial should have been completed in two years, we are happy we got justice after six years.”

Shah and Kumar had raped the girl at Gandhi Nagar area and shoved objects in her private parts on 15 April 2013.

They had fled after committing the crime, leaving the victim at Manoj's room, believing her to be dead, according to PTI. The child was rescued 40 hours later on 17 April 2013.