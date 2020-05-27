In yet another distressing incident, two people were found dead when a train from Mumbai arrived in Varanasi on Wednesday, 27 May, amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The Shramik train, carrying around 1,500 passengers, arrived in Uttar Pradesh’s Manduadih, two days after leaving from Mumbai.“The train arrived from Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak station at 8:20 in the morning. After all the passengers got off, we learnt that two people had been found dead. The GRP (Government Railway Police) is trying to find out more details.” Arun Kumar, the station master told NDTV.Authorities further stated that one of those found dead was differently-abled and had been keeping unwell. The other person was found in a different coach, but has not been identified yet. He was reportedly travelling alone.Since the coronavirus pandemic hit the country, lakhs of migrant workers and their families were left to fend for themselves after India went into a sudden shutdown in late March.Railways stated on Wednesday that over 3,500 Shramik special trains have been originated till now, carrying more than 48 lakhs passengers.Migrants Stranded in Mumbai as Centre & State Spar Over Trains We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.