Two Killed in Mangaluru Police Violence Booked for ‘Rioting’

After Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa assured there will be an inquiry into the police firing that killed two people in the anti-CAA stir in Mangaluru, it has come to light that the two deceased have been booked for rioting.

Abdul Jaleel (49) and Nouseen Yane (23) who succumbed to their injuries on Friday were named as accused number 3 and accused number 8 in the FIR registered under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code and Karnataka Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act.

Though a private hospital in Mangaluru confirmed that both of them were brought dead, and Jaleel according to multiple witnesses was only waiting for his children to come back from tuition, the FIR alleging rioting has been filed by the police.

Two days after the FIR was filed, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, met the families of the victims and directed Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh to announce compensation for them.