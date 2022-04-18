Two Dead As Bike Collides With Car Owned by BJP Leader in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Two people lost their lives in an accident, in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri area, after their bike collided with a car. The accident took place on the Bahraich highway.

The car, a black Scorpio which has Vidhayak, meaning MLA, written on the rear windshield glass, belongs to local BJP MLA Yogesh Verma, police said.

“The vehicle belongs to the Sadar MLA. The vehicle along with its driver have been taken in custody. Action will be taken based on complaint of the victim's family,” Kheri ASP Arun Kumar Singh said.

Further details on the incident are awaited.

In a separate incident from the same area, a BJP minister's son, Ashish Misra, was accused of running over protesting farmers with his car in Lakhimpur Kheri in October 2021. The Supreme Court on 18 April canceled his bail and ordered him to surrender within one week.