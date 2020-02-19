Five Detained for Assault on Two Dalit Men Caught Stealing Money
Two Dalits who were allegedly caught stealing money from a two-wheeler agency were beaten up by the showroom staffers in Nagaur district of Rajasthan, police said on Wednesday, 19 February.
The matter came to light when a video of the assault went viral.
The police have detained five persons in connection with the incident.
He said the showroom staffers have also lodged a case against the two Dalits for stealing money.
Five persons have been detained in connection with beating the Dalits, the official said, adding the matter was under investigation.