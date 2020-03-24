Two CRPF Jawans Killed in Alleged Fratricide in Srinagar

Two CRPF personnel were killed on Tuesday, 24 March, after an exchange of firing following a scuffle at Dal Lake, officials said.

The scuffle broke out between the jawans over some issue at the place of their posting at a hotel at Dal lake in the city, the officials said. They said the exchange of firing between the jawans resulted in the death of two personnel.

Police and senior CRPF officials are at the spot gathering details, a CRPF official said.