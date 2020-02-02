Two CRPF Jawans, 2 Civilians Injured in Grenade Attack in Kashmir

Two CRPF personnel and two civilians were injured in a grenade attack by militants near Pratap Park in Lal Chowk area in Srinagar on Sunday. The four injured have sustained minor splinter injuries and have been shifted to a hospital.

Loud explosion caused panic among the people, especially those who had come to the weekly flea market, also known as Sunday market, PTI reported, quoting an official as saying.

Security forces have cordoned off the area.