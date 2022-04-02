ADVERTISEMENT

Two Civilians 'Mistakenly' Shot at by Army Personnel in Arunachal Pradesh

The injured, who were returning home after fishing, were taken to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh.

The Quint
India
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The incident comes days after the Home Ministry issued a notification to withdraw the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in the northeastern states.</p></div>
i

Two civilians were 'mistakenly' shot at by army personnel in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district on the evening of Friday,1 April, according to army sources quoted by PTI. The district is covered under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA).

The injured persons, who were returning home after fishing in Chasa village, were taken to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh for treatment.

The incident comes days after the Home Ministry issued a notification to withdraw AFSPA in the northeastern states.

However, most of Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh continue to be under AFSPA.

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted on Thursday, 31 March, about the Centre's decision to ease AFSPA in several areas.

He said, "Reduction in areas under AFSPA is a result of the improved security situation and fast-tracked development due to the consistent efforts and several agreements to end insurgency and bring lasting peace in North East by PM Narendra Modi government."

This is not the first case of the Indian Army shooting at civilians over 'mistaken identity'. In December last year, 13 civilians were gunned down in Nagaland in a botched counter-insurgency operation by the Indian Army.

(With inputs from PTI.)

