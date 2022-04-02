Two Civilians 'Mistakenly' Shot at by Army Personnel in Arunachal Pradesh

Two civilians were 'mistakenly' shot at by army personnel in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district on the evening of Friday,1 April, according to army sources quoted by PTI. The district is covered under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA).

The injured persons, who were returning home after fishing in Chasa village, were taken to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh for treatment.