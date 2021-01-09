Two Passengers from UK Test COVID-19 Positive on Arrival in Delhi
Delhi CM had tweeted that “all those arriving from UK who test positive, will be isolated in an isolation facility.”
Two passengers who arrived on a flight from United Kingdom on Friday, 8 January tested positive for COVID-19, ANI reported.
An Air India flight from the United Kingdom (UK) arrived in Delhi on Friday with 246 passengers on board, amid concerns of a fast-spreading mutated strain of COVID-19 which had first surfaced in the UK.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted earlier in the day that “all those arriving from UK who test positive, will be isolated in an isolation facility. Negative ones will be taken to a quarantine facility for 7 days, followed by 7 days home quarantine.”
As passengers landed in Delhi on Friday, Indira Gandhi airport notified the travellers with a clarification of the updated COVID-19 testing and isolation rules, stating that RT-PCR tests, which could take up to 10 hours, were mandatory for all arriving passengers.
All flights to and from the UK had been temporarily suspended until Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced the resumption of flights on 2 January 2021.
(With inputs from ANI)
