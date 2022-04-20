Two Alleged Cow Smugglers Shot Dead, 4 Cops Injured During 'Ambush' in Assam

The police also said that roads were blocked with felled trees at the incident site.

After taking cover, the police personnel retaliated and the firing between the two sides lasted for 10-12 minutes.

"After sensing no danger, the police party immediately evacuated the injured accused persons from the vehicle and sent them in another vehicle for treatment at Saraibil Primary Health Centre," the police said, adding that the duo was declared brought dead by the on-duty doctor.

One AK-47 rifle, two magazines, 35 rounds of live ammunition, and 28 rounds of empty bullet shells were recovered from the site.

"During the investigation, they had revealed that cattle from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, West Bengal, and Assam were being smuggled to Bangladesh via Meghalaya," the police said.

According to the police, the duo divulged that fundamentalist militant organisations based in Bangladesh, as well as Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence, were involved in this racket, and the money from this trade was being used for anti-India activities.

Some of the money, the police said, was being used for terror funding and also found its way to extremist organisations of Assam and Meghalaya.