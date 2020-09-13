Twitter Takes Down Nageswara Rao’s Tweet on Swami Agnivesh Death

Twitter on Saturday, 12 September, took down a tweet by M Nageswara Rao, the former Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in which he termed the death of popular Arya Samaj leader Swami Agnivesh 'good riddance'.

Former Haryana MLA and Arya Samaj leader Swami Agnivesh, passed away at a New Delhi Hospital on Friday, 11 September at the age of 80.

“You were an anti-Hindu donning saffron clothes,” Rao had tweeted. “You did enormous damage to Hinduism. I am ashamed that you were born as a Telugu Brahmin.” Rao called Agnivesh a “lion in sheep’s clothing” and added: “My grievance against Yamaraj [the god of death] is why did he wait this long!”

Twitter said the tweet violated its rules against abuse and harassment and has temporarily limited some of the account features, according to The Indian Express.