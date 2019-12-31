Twitter Polls on CAA, Modi Govt ‘Deleted’ On Indicating Results

A poll purportedly released by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation on Monday, 30 December, asked users whether they think the protests against CAA and NRC are justified, followed by a link to a video explaining Sadhguru’s take on both.

But the poll was not available on their handle later in the day. However, users on the social media website attached screenshots of the poll to point out how majority of the respondents had voted in the affirmative to the question rather than in the negative before it was apparently taken down.