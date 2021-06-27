Twitter Interim Grievance Officer for India Quits Amid Row: Report
Dharmendra Chatur’s name was earlier displayed on the company’s website, but it is no longer there.
Twitter India’s interim grievance officer has stepped down leaving the social media platform without one at a time when the company is embroiled in a tussle with the Indian government over the new IT rules, reported PTI citing sources.
The new IT rules, which came into effect on 25 May, make it mandatory for the company to have a grievance officer to address complaints from the users. As per the report, Dharmendra Chatur was recently appointed to the position.
Chatur’s name, as required under the new rules was earlier displayed on the company’s website, but it is no longer there. Now the website only displays a US address and an email ID.
Under the new rules, all the social media companies with over 50 lakh user had to appoint a a chief compliance officer, a nodal contact person and a grievance officer.
Earlier, the government had slammed Twitter for defying the rules and not complying with them. However, the company had said that it intends to comply with the rules and Chatur was appointed as the grievance officer.
(With inputs from PTI)
