PM Modi Should Mark Women’s Day By Unfollowing These Sexist Trolls

The success of this campaign is yet to be ascertained, but what is certain is the Prime Minister’s continued silence on something that he has been repeatedly criticised for – following individuals on Twitter who troll, attack, and abuse women. In effect, Modi will be handing over a Twitter account that follows trolls who have made open and vile threats to women.

The Prime Minister is one of the most followed world leaders with over 53 million followers. But he follows a handful of over 2,300 people, including the likes of Nikhil Dadhich who celebrated the assassination of journalist Gauri Lankesh.

Here are some of the sexist trolls who the Prime Minister could unfollow this Women’s Day to actually honour women.