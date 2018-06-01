(This article was originally published on 1 June 2018 and has been reposted on the anniversary of the shooting that took place in Thoothukudi during the anti-Sterlite protests.)22 May 2018A day that will always be remembered by the people of Tuticorin. That fateful day was supposed to be a day of victory, as their agitation against the Sterlite copper smelter plant was entering its 100th day. But it turned out to be one of agony and violence.On the 100th day of their protests, as they marched towards the Collectorate, violence broke out between the people and the police. Soon, the cops opened fire, killing 13 and injuring at least 70.A few days later, the state government was forced to order the permanent closure of the plant, factoring in the people’s concerns. Amidst all this chaos, the CEO of Sterlite Copper P Ramnath said in an interview to IANS, “False propaganda dominated over the truth about the company, we will continue to bring out the truth to the general public and explore all options.”But residents are in no mood to be gullible and say they will remain firm on their stand — ‘No more Sterlite.’ The people demand answers from the company and the government for a few hard-hitting questions.Getting Real With Rajinikanth: The Sterlite Shout-OutTuticorin Residents Recount the Horror of Anti-Sterlite ProtestsHow People of Tuticorin Bore Police Savagery in Sterlite ProtestsTN agency cancels land allotted to Sterlite for expansion We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.