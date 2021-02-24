Truth Reveals Itself: Rahul on Modi Stadium’s Reliance, Adani Ends

The Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad was renamed Narendra Modi stadium, India’s President Ram Nath Kovind announced on Wednesday, 24 February, as he inaugurated the renovated arena.

The Sardar Patel Cricket Stadium was reconstructed over the last few years and now the new arena, which includes training facilities for other sports, is called the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave while the cricket stadium has been named Narendra Modi Stadium.

After it was revealed that the Narendra Modi stadium’s two bowling ends would be the ‘Reliance End’ and ‘Adani End’, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was among the people who reacted to the retitling.

The new stadium can seat 1.32 lakh spectators making it the biggest cricket stadium in the world.