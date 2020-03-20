‘This is People’s Victory’: Scindia on Kamal Nath’s Resignation
Reacting to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's resignation, former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted that the state government had deviated from its path and that it is a victory for truth and for the people of Madhya Pradesh.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday, 20 March, announced his resignation, hours ahead of the scheduled floor test.
Former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Congress party on 10 March, and joined the BJP, 22 MLAs from his camp also resigned from the legislative Assembly, that created a crisis for the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government.
Kamal Nath in his press address stated that the public gave his government a mandate for five years. He said that the Congress party has always believed in development, slamming the BJP, Kamal Nath said that the public can see the truth behind the hostage-holding of MLAs. The truth will come out and they will not forgive.
Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Assembly speaker accepted the resignations of all 16 rebel MLAs on Thursday who had submitted their resignations on 10 March 2020. He had earlier accepted the resignations of six others. This latest development brings Congress' strength to 92 from 114 in the Assembly
(With inputs from ANI)
