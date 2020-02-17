Trump Trip: USAF Plane Arrives, Guj CM Takes Stock of Preparations

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday took stock of preparations for the mega event featuring US President Donald Trump at the newly-built cricket stadium in Ahmadabad on 24 February.

Ahead of the historic trip of Trump, Rupani visited the cricket stadium in the Motera area to get first hand update on preparations for the event, said officials.

Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are scheduled to address a large gathering at the Sardar Patel Stadium on 24 February, the first day of the US president's two-day maiden India visit.