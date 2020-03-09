Truckers in India Pay a Whopping Rs 47,800 Cr in Bribes Each Year

“This is a routine for drivers and it is often better to pay the bribe of Rs 100-200 rather than arguing with the authorities,” Ubhaykar said, “Because the discretion is so much that the cop who might have taken Rs 200 will then take Rs 500. This is the kind of power imbalance that exists, because of which truck drivers do not argue.”

Approximately two-third of truckers interviewed claimed to have bribed traffic or highway police. In Guwahati, 97% of interviewed truckers said they had paid a bribe at some stage, in Chennai, 89%, and in Delhi-NCR 84%. The least numbers, 17%, were reported from Vijayawada.

Nearly 44% of truck drivers confirmed that they had paid a bribe to an RTO official. But in Bengaluru and Guwahati, this percentage stood at over 90%. The average bribe given to RTO officials was Rs 1,172, with the range varying between Rs 571 and Rs 2,386 across cities.

Almost 28% of truck drivers did not cite the reason for paying a bribe. Of the reasons given, overloading (17.3%) was a major one, followed by crossing the state border (10.6%) and negligent driving (9.3%).

In addition, some 2% of the surveyed truckers said they had paid bribes to tax officials or flying squads -- an average amount of Rs 850. Guwahati paid the most, nearly 19%, followed by Bangalore (2%). About two-third of truck drivers said they were not given any reason for the bribe demand, while 14% said they were asked to bribe during checking of goods and for over-speeding.

One-fourth of the surveyed truck drivers said they had paid extortion sums to local groups or gangs. Guwahati topped the list at nearly 90%, followed by 45% in Kolkata and 39% in Vijayawada. The average extortion amount was Rs 608. The highest amount was paid by drivers in Jaipur (Rs 1,000) followed by Guwahati (Rs 985). Nearly 46% said they were not given any reason for the demand; 34% said they were extorted in the name of ‘mata ka jaagran’, 13% were simply intimidated into paying up.