Truck Reaches HP After Crossing Several States Amid COVID Lockdown
A truck loaded with marble slabs reached Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district from Rajasthan after crossing several states despite the lockdown, police said on Thursday, 9 April.
Himachal Pradesh's Mande intercepted the truck in Sundernagar plying without a curfew pass and quarantined both its driver and cleaner for two weeks, SHO Kamal Kant said.
A case under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered for curfew violations, the SHO said.
Truck driver Prithavi Singh and cleaner Santosh have been kept at a quarantine centre for two weeks, he added.
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)