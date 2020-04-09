Truck Reaches HP After Crossing Several States Amid COVID Lockdown
PTI
India

A truck loaded with marble slabs reached Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district from Rajasthan after crossing several states despite the lockdown, police said on Thursday, 9 April.

Himachal Pradesh's Mande intercepted the truck in Sundernagar plying without a curfew pass and quarantined both its driver and cleaner for two weeks, SHO Kamal Kant said.

During questioning, it was revealed that the marble slabs were loaded on the truck in Rajasthan and the vehicle was to be unloaded at Dhanotu on the Chandigarh-Manali road, he said.
A case under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered for curfew violations, the SHO said.

Truck driver Prithavi Singh and cleaner Santosh have been kept at a quarantine centre for two weeks, he added.

