TRP Scam: Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani Gets Bail

The Supreme Court on 6 December had refused to entertain a plea filed by ARG Outlier Media Private Limited, which owns the Republic Media network, seeking protection for its employees in cases lodged against them in Maharashtra. Terming the petition ambitious, Justice DY Chandrachud had asked the petition be withdrawn.

Khanchandani, who was arrested by the Mumbai Police crime branch on Sunday, 13 December, is the thirteenth person to be arrested in the fake TRP case.

His arrest comes just over a week after the channel’s distribution head, Ghanshyam Singh, was granted bail in the same case. Khanchandani was earlier summoned by the crime branch for questioning in October. He was reportedly arrested from his residence on Sunday.