TRP Scam: No Coercive Action Against Arnab Goswami Till 15 Jan

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday, 6 January said it will not take any coercive action against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and other employees of ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd until the next hearing that will take place on 15 January as reported by The Indian Express.

Kapil Sibal, senior advocate for the state government, told the court that due to the adjournment sought by Republic TV’s lawyer due to family medical emergency, it was agreeing to continue the assurance, as reported by The Indian Express.

The Mumbai Police told the Bombay High Court that it had found “some evidence” against Republic TV and its editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami in the TRP Scam. Sibal further added that it would not be willing to continue the assurance during the next hearing.