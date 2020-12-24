Trolly Talkies: Farmers’ ‘Atmanirbhar’ Alternative to Mass Media  

Ajay Pal Natt explains that the primary idea behind starting a digital platform is to let the protesting farmers know they are not alone. Natt, who himself has been at Tikri border since 27 December, says lakhs of farmers have been here, many of whom are unable to know about the magnitude of support pouring in for them.

“Trolley Talkies is a new idea on which we are working. Trolley talkies will be an alternate medium which speaks for the people,” Natt said, adding “it is an initiative to let the supporters express themselves and tell the protesting farmers that all these people are there behind you, supporting you.”