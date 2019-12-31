Tripura Youths Protest Felling of Trees for ‘Smart City’ Plan

With the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) working towards developing the capital of Tripura into a ‘smart city’, hundreds of trees – some of which are even several decades old – are being chopped down by the West Tripura district forest department following the order from the authorities concerned.

On Sunday, when trees were about to be felled in the Northgate area adjoining VIP Road, a group of youths came up with placards in their hands protesting against the Agartala Municipal Corporation’s move.

Speaking with EastMojo, Bilash Chandra Roy, a student from Agartala, said they had gathered to protest against the felling of trees in Agartala. He also said that the government has decided to develop Agartala city and that is why they were about to cut down the trees.