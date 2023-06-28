ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tripura: Chariot Catches Fire During Rath Yatra; 6 Dead, 18 Injured

Tripura: Chariot Catches Fire During Rath Yatra; 6 Dead, 18 Injured

Police said many people were pulling the chariot when it came in contact with a 133-kw overhead cable.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Tripura: Chariot Catches Fire During Rath Yatra; 6 Dead, 18 Injured
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Six people died and 15 others were injured after a chariot caught fire after coming in contact with a high-tension wire in Tripura's Unakoti district on Wednesday, 28 June, police said.

The incident took place around 4:30 pm in Kumarghat area during the 'Ulta Rath Yatra' festival of Lord Jagannath. Police said that thousands of people were pulling the chariot, made of iron, when it came in contact with a 133-kw overhead cable.

Six people died on the spot and 15 others received burn injuries, Assistant Inspector General (Law & Order) Jyotishman Das Chowdhury told news agency PTI. The injured are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, he added. Their conditions is stated to be critical.

Tripura Cheif Minister Dr Manik Saha tweeted, "In a tragic accident at Kumarghat, several pilgrims lost their lives and several others were injured due to electrocution while pulling the 'Ulta Rath'. I am deeply saddened by this incident. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Also, I wish
the injured persons a speedy recovery. The state government stands by them in this difficult time."

Also Read

BJP 2.0 in Tripura: CM Manik Saha & Co Mustn’t Let Factional Politics Deter Them

BJP 2.0 in Tripura: CM Manik Saha & Co Mustn’t Let Factional Politics Deter Them

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

Topics:  Accident   Tripura   Jagannath Rath Yatra 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×