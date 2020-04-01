COVID-19: Tripura to Provide Free Ration to Poor Families

"Almost 25 lakh people under BPL and AAY categories and 2 lakh people in APL category would benefit from this initiative. The scheme would incur a financial involvement of Rs 7.22 crore," Nath said.

Students in primary and elementary sections would be given take-home food under the mid day meal scheme, pregnant and lactating mothers would also be given take home food on daily basis.

The minister said Rs 75 crore would be used for giving social security pension to all beneficiaries in advance.

The scheme also covers 40,000 construction workers of the state who would get Rs 1,000 for next three months. The money would be credited in their account in DBT mode at a time.